Bagpiper spends day bringing Irish tunes to seniors and health care workers

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – In a difficult and isolating year, a bagpiper is keeping the tradition of brightening up the days of senior residents and health care workers in Lorain.

The piper started early on St. Paddy’s Day, playing Irish tunes across Lorain County.

Ohio nursing facilities were closed to visitors just over a year ago.

“His music brings continued new hope as the vaccine has significantly decreased COVID-19 cases,” Sprenger Health wrote in a press release.

Visitation has been reopened for families in the Sprenger Group.