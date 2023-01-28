ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends have gathered to celebrate the birthday of 3-year-old Ashton, who is battling pediatric brain cancer.

Ashton’s Army is celebrating his birthday by forming a parade route to pass his Elyria home and ending at the Moose Lodge on Ternes Lane.

He’s outside to watch all those who’ve come to show their love and support.

His mother, Tara Taylor, posted on Facebook a look at some other birthday festivities that took place this week, with his actual birthday falling on Jan. 24.

“A day after turning the big 3, Ashton wanted to come see his Cleveland Clinic family,” the post says. “They know how to brighten these kids and families spirits when they are going through something so exhausting. So thank you all!”

Brain cancer represents around 1 out of 4 of all pediatric cancers, according to The Cure Starts Now. The organization says that 45 children are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. everyday.