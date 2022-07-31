CLEVELAND (WJW) — With their loved one missing for more than 15 years, one local family refuses to give up hope.

A vigil for Ashley Summers was held Sunday evening at The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults (2937 West 25th Street), to continue to bring attention to the missing person case.

The refrain throughout the public event was to bring her home.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Summers was 14 years old when she was last seen in July 2007 in the area of West 96th Street and Madison Avenue. She would be 29 years old now.

Those who may know anything regarding Summers’ whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to authorities.