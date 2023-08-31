CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The founder of an animal rescue accused of leaving 146 dogs to die at her Mantua home pleaded not guilty to additional cruelty to animal charges in Cuyahoga County.

Barbara Wible

Barbara Wible, 68, appeared in court Thursday morning. The founder of Canine Lifeline Inc. pleaded not guilty and was issued a $10,000 bond. She was also ordered to not have any animals.

The court appearance comes after a June 2 search of her home in Parma where investigators found Wible collapsed on the floor of the home, along with 12 dead dogs and another 24 dogs that had been severely neglected — some of which had not been fed since March, according to authorities. She was indicted on 36 felony counts of cruelty to animals.

Wible has also recently pleaded not guilty in Portage County Common Pleas Court and was issued a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. There, charges came after investigators found 146 dead and decomposing dogs at her Mantua Township home.

Wible is due back in court Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.