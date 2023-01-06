AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron leaders held a press conference Friday to encourage negotiations and offer community resources to help avert a strike by the Akron Public Schools teachers’ union.

Members of the Akron Education Association teachers union plan to start picketing on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, according to a news release. Students are set to return to the classroom from winter break on Friday, Jan. 6, according to the district’s calendar.

Contract negotiations began in April and the groups declared an impasse in May, according to state employment relations documentation provided to FOX 8 News. Subsequent fact-finding was rejected by the association, leading to the federal mediation process.

Community leaders including Marco Sommerville, Akron Deputy Mayor; Bishop Joey Johnson,

Founder and Senior Pastor House of the Lord; Reverend Dr. Carl Wallace, the Abundant Life Farm; and Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Macedonia Baptist Church are gathering in front of the Akron Board of Education at 10 N. Main Street at noon for the press conference.