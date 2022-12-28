AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — City fire crews on Wednesday afternoon battled a house fire in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue, where neighbors said they heard an explosion.

Ladder trucks could be seen over the roof of the home, from which billowed thick gray smoke. The rear of the home appears to have sustained force damage.

A public information officer told FOX 8 one occupant of the home was transported to a hospital. No firefighters were injured.

Neighbors told FOX 8 they heard an explosion and called 911. They found their kitchen windows shattered and their home full of smoke.

Part of the home collapsed just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The collapse wasn’t part of the fire suppression tactics, the officer said.

Several roads were closed in the city’s Highland Square neighborhood.

Police officers assisted at the scene as well as utility workers, the officer said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as we learn more.