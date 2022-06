AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival.

The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade.

The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent Show, flag football games and the West Side car show.

The festival is presented by the Akron Black Coalition.