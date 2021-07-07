Activists ask for transparency with Cleveland police department

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Local activists and members of the NAACP are asking for more accountability with the Cleveland Division of Police.

The groups are concerned about changes with Cleveland’s police monitoring team.

The Cleveland Police Monitoring Team was put in place in 2014 after the U.S. Department of Justice found there was reasonable cause to believe there was a “pattern and practice of excessive force” that violated the Constitution and federal law.

The Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland entered an agreement to enact certain reforms, including policy, practice, procedure, and training.

Activists say the City is not being transparent with changes to the team.

