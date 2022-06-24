CLEVELAND (WJW) – Abortion rights protesters gathered in Cleveland Friday evening after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

They’re protesting in the street at the intersection of E. 9th and Lakeside Avenue.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases.

Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Ohio.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.