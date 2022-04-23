CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first of four local races planned for Summer 2022 has stepped off at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday morning to encourage exploration and exercise throughout the year.

A portion of the proceeds from the Earth Day 5K support green practices and sustainability efforts at the zoo. Participants receive entry into the zoo, refreshments, a custom race shirt and finisher medal.

Following the race, families can explore Party for the Planet, a day-long Earth Day celebration.

“The new Cleveland Metroparks Race Series with CrossCountry Mortgage is all about getting active outdoors, exploring nature, and supporting a great cause,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Join us for the Earth Day 5K and kick-off this walk and run towards a healthier planet.”

Here are the remaining races in the summer series:

Whiskey Island 5K on July 17 benefitting Cleveland Metroparks’ trails.

Future For Wildlife 5K on October 9 to protect animals in the wild.

Veterans 5K on November 12 to support our nation’s veterans.

“This new race series not only encourages exploration of the places that make us proud to call Northeast Ohio home, but also benefits our larger community – from supporting our veterans, enhancing recreational opportunities and building toward a more sustainable future,” said Laura Soave, Chief Brand Officer, CrossCountry Mortgage.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

Pre-registration for each race is $30.