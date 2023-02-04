CLEVELAND (WJW) – The “A Salute to Blackness” 50th annual Black History Month flag-raising ceremony and program are being held Saturday at Cleveland City Hall.

Community members are welcome to join City of Cleveland Community Relations, Coalition for a Better Life, dba Peace in the Hood, Inc., 99 Treasures Arts & Culture, Inc., Republic of New Afrika and a host of other collaborating organizations on Saturday for the ceremony, according to a press release from the Coalition for a Better Life.

The ceremony is set to start at noon on Saturday at Cleveland City Hall located at 601 Lakeside Avenue.

According to the release, light refreshments will be served.