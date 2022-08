CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple crashes on I-90 are causing major delays for drivers headed home Thursday.

Traffic is backed up from I-90 at MLK Dr. to I-90 at Babbit Rd. There are crashes on both I-90 east and west in the area.

Traffic cameras from OHGO show bumper-to-bumper traffic. Waze, which is a program with live traffic updates, estimates the backup to be longer than 45 minutes.

There is no information on the crashes at this time.