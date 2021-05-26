31 arrested in Ohio child porn sting

MYSTERY WIRE -- The death of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe nearly 60 years ago still generates questions and controversies. Was it an accidental overdose, a suicide, or a murder designed to keep her quiet?

Nick Redfern, a longtime investigator and author, thinks Monroe may have been silenced to protect the biggest secret of all. In his new book, "Diary of Secrets" Redfern makes the argument that Monroe's death was linked not only to JFK, but also UFOs.