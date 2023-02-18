CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 101-year-old woman was crowned the first-ever Queen of Cleveland Kurentovanje at the Cleveland Slovenian Kurentovange Festival on St. Clair on Saturday.

A parade stepped off at the St. Martin de Porres Gym and ended at the Slovenian National Home on St. Clair and Addison Road at noon to commemorate the event.

Eve Kisley, a 100% Cleveland Slovenian, was very actively involved in “The Nash” Slovenian National Home on East 80th Street helping the less fortunate members of her community, making meals and providing housing through rentals, according to statement read during the parade.



Eve Kisley (Credit: Judy Herold)rold)

As an active member of the St. Lawrence Church, Queen Eve was nominated several times

as their “Slovenian of the Year” and in her humble nature she always turned it down to highlight someone else in the community instead, the statement says.

Her granddaughter, Lydia Kinsley, who nominated Kisley, says her grandmothers love for her Slovenian culture has been passed down to the next generation.

“I think this is a testament to what Eve Kisley can do to pass on the Cleveland Slovenian spirit to others,” Lydia Kisley said. “Let’s all celebrate Queen Eve and her passion for her culture and love of her community for over a century — an inspiration to us all.”

Lydia Kinsley says her grandparents, married 75 years, were direct immigrants from Yugoslavia raising their family in the East 82nd and Aetna area of Slavic Village.

Festival organizers say they received many nominations and chose Eve because they were touched by her passion and dedication to her heritage for over a century calling it “inspiring and exactly the kind of spirit that (they) wish to honor with this role.”