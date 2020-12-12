Holiday Angels: 101 children get Walmart shopping spree, assisted by Browns’ David Njoku

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Over 100 Cleveland-area boys and girls got $100 to shop for items of their choice Saturday during the JG Foundation Holiday Angels shopping spree.

The event took place at the Steelyard Commons WalMart, and 101 children between the ages of six and 12 were involved.

Even Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku was there to help.

According to a press release, to raise the funds, the Jarvis Gibson Foundation reached out to community members and area professionals to request donations of $100 to sponsor a child.

The participating youth were selected by either their teachers or leaders of their respective organizations including Anton Grdina Elementary School, Friendly Inn Settlement Corp., Calvary Hill C.O.G.I.C. and University Settlement.

According to the release, the Holiday Angels event is an opportunity to celebrate youth that have done well in school and passed all of their first quarter classes.

The Jarvis Gibson Foundation is a non-profit organization that was established in 2016. It’s goal is to produce educated, responsible, socially, emotionally, financially and culturally sensitive men “who will become tomorrow’s leaders.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: