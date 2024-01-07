(NEXSTAR) — Singer and actress Halle Bailey has welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world.

Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper and social media influencer DDG, 26, announced the birth of their first child, Halo, on Instagram on Saturday.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote alongside a photo of her son’s hand. “Welcome to the world my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Bailey is one half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle, and she recently starred in “The Little Mermaid” and “The Color Purple” musical.

The 23-year-old had not confirmed her pregnancy until this recent announcement, though social media has been rife with speculation over the past several months.

Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

On April 1, 2023, DDG posted an ultrasound image on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: “Can’t wait to be your dad.” Since it was April Fools Day, many users on the platform brushed it off as a joke.

“Manifestation is real. Even jokes,” one person commented.

“The yearly April Fools prank from DDG once again,” another person wrote.

DDG, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry, Jr., shared the news about Halo on Instagram over the weekend, as well.

“My biggest blessing by far,” he wrote. “Never been so in love. Baby Halo.”

He and Bailey have been romantically linked since January 2022, Elle reported.