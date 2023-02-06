Related video: Smartphone feature helps first responders identify you during emergencies

(WJW) – Face ID recognition is an important feature to keep your iPhone private, but reports warn that there are ways people can bypass it.

As Fox News reports, Face ID has an accessibility feature allowing users who are blind or visually impaired to unlock their phones without opening their eyes or looking directly at the camera.

In turn, that means someone could potentially unlock your iPhone while you’re sleeping or not paying attention.

So, how do you check this feature on your phone?

iPhone users can go into their accessibility settings, click on “Face ID & Attention” and make sure that “Require Attention for Face ID” is enabled.

Fox News reports that anyone who enabled VoiceOver when first setting up the phone automatically had this accessibility feature disabled.