Feast of the Assumption ends today with parade, food, entertainment

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Holy Rosary Church’s Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy ends today with a parade, food, and entertainment.

This 122nd Annual commemoration and celebration, which began on Thursday, concludes today beginning with a Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church at 12021 Mayfield Rd. followed by a procession at 11:15 a.m. throughout the entire Little Italy neighborhood in Cleveland.

Food, rides, games and more go from noon until 11 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of the day’s schedule of main events:

10 a.m. – Solemn mass

11:15 am (approximately) – Solemn procession through the streets of Little Italy ending around 12:45 p.m.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Cavatelli dinner includes cavatelli, meatballs, salad, rolls, cake and beverage

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Entertainment: Avanti Band 5pm to 10pm; Casino open in the church hall (lower level of the church)

5 p.m. – Entertainment: Primavera Band and Choral Group at 5pm on Mayfield Road, continues at 7 p.m. (performing on Mayfield Road)

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Entertainment: Swamp Boogie Band

9:30 p.m. – Candlelight procession on Mayfield Road & Closing Prayer Service; Raffle will follow procession and stands are open until 11 p.m.

The City of Cleveland announced the feast’s return earlier this year after last year’s cancelation during the pandemic.

Fr. Joseph Previte of Holy Rosary Parish in Little Italy says that while the parish is grieving the loss of those who died during the pandemic, they are grateful to carry on the annual tradition.

“With gratitude to God’s providence and for all those who have worked to bring us through the pandemic, which we pray will soon completely end, we remember and pray for all those who have died, lost loved ones or have been affected by COVID-19,” he said.