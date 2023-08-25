BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – One of Cleveland’s Own has passed away.

Hersha Parady, who played schoolteacher Alice Garvey on “Little House on the Prairie” has died.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, who spoke to the actor’s son.

Parady was from Berea. She was 78-years-old.

According to a GoFundMe page, Parady had been dealing with a brain tumor and was raising money for expenses.

“Hersha, who has always been an active and outgoing woman, is battling a tough medical condition – a brain tumor known as meningioma. This illness has robbed her of her strength, her memory, and sadly, her vibrant personality. She has become largely bedridden, and it is very difficult to see my Mom, who was once full of life and energy, now struggling with basic daily activities,” Jonathan Peverall wrote on GoFundMe.

While most known for “Little House on the Prairie,” the actor also appeared on “Kenan & Kel” and “The Phoenix.”