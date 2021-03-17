LIVE: Little girl with life-threatening illness goes under the sea for a wish come true

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rosie Strickho has big dreams.

When she was six, she fell into a coma for two weeks after she came down with a fever.

When she woke up, she had to relearn how to eat, drink, walk, and talk.

The first thing she wanted to talk about was sharks.

Rosie had contracted Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy or ANE.

It’s a rare disease that can be caused by the flu and other viral infections.

Rosie’s mom Taya told A Special Wish, “When Rosie started to speak again in the rehab center, she was always going on about all her shark facts to anyone that would listen. She can’t wait to get older to work at an aquarium and become a shark trainer.”

Rosie Strickho

Now age 7, Rosie is going to become an aquarist for the day on Wednesday, with the help of the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

She’ll get a VIP tour and get to feed the freshwater and saltwater animals.

She’ll also get some special training about sharks.



