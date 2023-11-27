SAN FRANCISCO (WJW) – The U.S. Coast Guard said a wave swept a man and a little girl into the ocean Saturday at Martin’s Beach in California.

Only the little girl was found. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Coast Guard searched for the man for nearly a full 24 hours before calling off the search.

“The decision to suspend search efforts is one of the hardest decisions to make, but our crews searched for nearly 24 hours without any sightings of the missing person,” said Capt. Jordan Baldueza, deputy commander, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco in a press release. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this very tragic event.”

The man was reportedly 54 years old.

The initial report of the wave came in at 1:20 p.m. The Coast Guard crew was on the scene within an hour, they said in a press release.

According to the National Weather Service, sneaker waves can cover 150 feet of dry beach.

“No place on the beach is too high for the wave to reach,” the NWS website says.