Little girl critically injured in Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire that critically injured an 11-year-old girl.

Firefighters responded to a 3-story apartment at 3146 W 95th St. around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Flames were shooting from the first floor of the apartment building when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Cleveland Fire says members of Engines 23 and 33 rescued an 11-year-old girl from the burning apartment.

She was critically hurt in the fire with burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

She’s being treated at the hospital.

The Red Cross has been called to help people who lost their home in the fire.

FOX 8 crews saw multiple fire investigators on the scene.