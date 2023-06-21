PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – PTA members in Parma are working to replace their Little Free Library that was recently destroyed in the city.

The Parma Parks and Recreation Department told the PTA that someone took a baseball bat and smashed the Little Free Library in Reis Park.

According to the PTA, the door has needed repaired at least three times already. Most recently, over the weekend, it was completely ripped off.

It can’t be fixed this time, though. All that’s left is the post in the ground.

There was also food in there for anyone who needed it. PTA members say vandals really need to think about who they’re taking from.

Organizers plan to build a new Little Free Library, but they hope it can be established in a different location.

So, how can you help? Anyone interested in donating can do so here.