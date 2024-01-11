(WJW) – Something extra sweet is coming for Valentine’s Day.

McKee Foods, the maker of Little Debbie, announced new additions to its Valentine’s Day lineup: Vanilla mini donuts and Vanilla Valentine Cakes.

The donuts are coated in pink frosting with white icing on the top.

The Vanilla Valentine cakes are heart-shaped, topped with pink frosting and white icing.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes — Vanilla to our cherished Little Debbie family,” said Erica Cunningham, Little Debbie Product Manager II at McKee Foods. “These additions underscore our commitment to providing a diverse range of treats that cater to the varied preferences of our customers. Whether you’re a fan of bite-sized indulgences or classic vanilla goodness, each new item ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Valentine’s season.”

The new treats were distributed to stores starting last month.

They join other Little Debbie Valentine’s classics such as strawberry Valentine cakes, cherry cordials, and Valentine’s Nutty Buddy.