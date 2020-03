PERRY, Ohio (WJW) — A 4-year-old boy came up with a creative way to deal with missing preschool and church during the stay-at-home order.

Tommy Advey, of Perry, made a “stained glass window” in his bedroom.

Advey’s father, Thomas, said his son goes to St. Gabriel in Concord.

“He’s just a preschooler, but he misses school,” he said.

Thomas said his wife used tape to make the image, and Tommy painted the window with window paints.

Check out photos of his window below.