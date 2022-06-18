CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video from a Northeast Ohio resident showed flames surging across the ground in the Flats early Saturday morning in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Fire, firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to multiple grass and mulch fires. The fire department tells FOX 8 they believe the fires were caused by a lit cigarette or cigar.

Winds pushed the embers to flower beds with mulch, which is highly flammable. The fire department says they saw 20 separate fires when they arrived on the scene.

No one was hurt.