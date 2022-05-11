EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – 911 calls have been released connected to the manhunt for escaped inmate Casey White and warden Vicky White that ended in a police chase in Indiana.

Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Casey White was arrested and taken back to Alabama Tuesday night.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

(Courtesy: Evansville Central Dispatch)