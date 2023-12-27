LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The search for a local mom wanted for attempted murder and an abduction that prompted an active Amber Alert continues.

Ariel Walters, 29, is accused of stabbing her husband at Cove Park and taking their one-year-old daughter on Christmas Eve.

A 911 call before the child was taken may have saved the husband’s life.

A witness who was on the way home from bars in Lakewood called 911 Sunday afternoon about a fight taking place between a man and woman at the park.

“She is swinging on him like crazy,” said the caller. “She is fighting on him saying ‘leave me alone.’ She is being really violent toward him. I’m just an anonymous caller.”

Officers arrived to the park within minutes. They found a man lying on the ground, stabbed multiple times. He was in critical condition and rushed to the hospital.

Lakewood police Cpt. Gary Stone said police believe Walters fled the park and went back to an apartment, taking their child. They believe she left the area in a car. The two have been missing since 3 a.m. Sunday.

Stone said officers were able to contact Walters briefly, asking her to take the child to a family member. As of Tuesday, she still hadn’t responded to their request.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or 911.