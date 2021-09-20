LISTEN: 911 call sheds new light on incident before Gabby Petito disappeared

(WJW) — A 911 call is shedding new light on a “domestic dispute” that happened before Gabby Petito‘s disappearance.

In the call obtained by FOX News, a person tells the dispatcher that he saw a man “slapping the girl.”

The caller goes on to say, “They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off.”

EXCLUSIVE: 911 caller in Gabby Petito 'incident' says fiancé seen hitting, 'slapping' her weeks before disappearance https://t.co/kowToSO2oS pic.twitter.com/noREfGPxuG — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2021

The incident happened August 12 in Moab, Utah.

Last week, the police department released body camera footage in the moments after the alleged altercation between Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

The incident happened just weeks before Petito disappeared.

On Sunday, authorities announced they found remains in Wyoming believed to be those of the 22-year-old.

A search continues for Brian Laundrie, 23, who authorities said is a person of interest in the case.

The FBI was seen at his family’s Florida home Monday.