Listen: 911 call released of hiker saying he saw Brian Laundrie near North Carolina border

(WJW) — The 911 call from a Florida hiker who said he saw none other than Brian Laundrie over the weekend near the Appalachian Trail has been released

Sunday, Dennis Davis spoke with FOX News, and other outlets, saying he swears he saw Laundrie, who is currently missing after his fiancé Gabby Petitio was found dead in Wyoming, driving a white truck near the North Carolina border around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, NewsNation reporter Brian Entin released the 911 recording of Davis’ call:

Here is the full 911 call from Appalachian Trail hiker Dennis Davis.

He says he saw Brian Laundrie in a pickup truck along the trail in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/JEjkOpjlph — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 4, 2021

Davis reportedly saw Laundrie while in a parking lot near the trail, he even had a short conversation with him.

“I ran into Brian Lauer [sic] just a little while ago,” Davis tells the dispatcher at the start of the 911 call.

“He was waving his arm out of his truck, like, telling me to slow down and pull up beside him and when I stopped … he was talking wild,” Davis said. “He said that his girlfriend loved him and he had to go out to California to see her. He asked me how to get to California.”

While Davis later told FOX News he was 100% sure he had seen the missing man, he told the 911 dispatcher “I’m 99.99% sure that was him … I’m telling you it was him.”

Davis reported the sighting to multiple authorities, but so far, the Haywood County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office is the only group that told FOX News they have searched the area looking for Laundrie. The sheriff’s office also reportedly received at least 10 other Laundrie sightings over the weekend.

Laundrie, who is wanted by authorities, was reported missing by his family last month after he had returned home from a cross-country trip without Petito. The search — which TV’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has even gotten involved in, with him handing over evidence to authorities Monday — continues.