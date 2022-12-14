**Related Video Above: How to join Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not everything can be closed on Christmas Day — hospitals and news stations for instance never shut down. So some of the following stores and restaurants are here to help people in need of last-minute caffeine, stocking stuffers or even a piping hot meal. Others, of course, are closed.

Remember to be kind to all those working on the holiday (which is Sunday, Dec. 25, by the way), they have family to get to as well.

Hours for the following open spots can vary depending on where you live.

Stores that are open:

CVS

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Most gas station convenience stores

Chain restaurants/coffee shops that are open:

Applebee’s

Buca di Beppo

Denny’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

Macaroni Grill

McDonald’s

Panda Express

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Starbucks

Stores that are closed:

ALDI

Big Lots

Costco

Dave’s Markets

Discount Drug Mart

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Giant Eagle

Heinen’s (closed Dec. 26 as well)

Kohl’s

Marc’s

Michaels

Meijer

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Target

The Home Depot

Walmart

Whole Foods