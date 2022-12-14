**Related Video Above: How to join Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not everything can be closed on Christmas Day — hospitals and news stations for instance never shut down. So some of the following stores and restaurants are here to help people in need of last-minute caffeine, stocking stuffers or even a piping hot meal. Others, of course, are closed.
Remember to be kind to all those working on the holiday (which is Sunday, Dec. 25, by the way), they have family to get to as well.
Hours for the following open spots can vary depending on where you live.
Stores that are open:
- CVS
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Most gas station convenience stores
Chain restaurants/coffee shops that are open:
- Applebee’s
- Buca di Beppo
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’
- IHOP
- Macaroni Grill
- McDonald’s
- Panda Express
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Starbucks
- Walgreens
Stores that are closed:
- ALDI
- Big Lots
- Costco
- Dave’s Markets
- Discount Drug Mart
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
- Giant Eagle
- Heinen’s (closed Dec. 26 as well)
- Kohl’s
- Marc’s
- Michaels
- Meijer
- Sam’s Club
- Trader Joe’s
- Target
- The Home Depot
- Walmart
- Whole Foods