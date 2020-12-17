List: Ohio long-term care facilities partner with pharmacies for COVID-19 vaccines

(In the video player above, hear what a nurse and a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic have to say after receiving the coronavirus vaccine)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released a list on Thursday of long-term care facilities that are partnering with pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff.

The vaccinations will be given to those who choose to receive them, according to the state health department.

“As the program scales up in Ohio and nationwide, the following facilities will be the first to participate in this historic opportunity,” the Ohio Department of Health said.

Facilities partnering with Absolute Pharmacy

Altercare of Alliance: 11750 Klinger Ave., Alliance

Altercare of Nobles Pond: 7006 Fulton Drive NW, Canton

Facilities partnering with CVS

Facilities partnering with PharmScript

Chardon Healthcare Center: 620 Water St., Chardon

Pleasantview Care Center: 7377 Ridge Road, Parma

Facilities partnering with Walgreens

