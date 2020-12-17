List: Ohio long-term care facilities partner with pharmacies for COVID-19 vaccines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(In the video player above, hear what a nurse and a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic have to say after receiving the coronavirus vaccine)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released a list on Thursday of long-term care facilities that are partnering with pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff.

The vaccinations will be given to those who choose to receive them, according to the state health department.

“As the program scales up in Ohio and nationwide, the following facilities will be the first to participate in this historic opportunity,” the Ohio Department of Health said.

Facilities partnering with Absolute Pharmacy

Facilities partnering with CVS

Facilities partnering with PharmScript

Facilities partnering with Walgreens

Coronavirus banner

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app

continue reading override