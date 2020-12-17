(In the video player above, hear what a nurse and a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic have to say after receiving the coronavirus vaccine)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released a list on Thursday of long-term care facilities that are partnering with pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff.
The vaccinations will be given to those who choose to receive them, according to the state health department.
“As the program scales up in Ohio and nationwide, the following facilities will be the first to participate in this historic opportunity,” the Ohio Department of Health said.
Facilities partnering with Absolute Pharmacy
- Altercare of Alliance: 11750 Klinger Ave., Alliance
- Altercare of Nobles Pond: 7006 Fulton Drive NW, Canton
Facilities partnering with CVS
- Continental Manor: 820 E. Center St., Blanchester
- Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown: 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown
- Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky: 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky
Facilities partnering with PharmScript
- Chardon Healthcare Center: 620 Water St., Chardon
- Pleasantview Care Center: 7377 Ridge Road, Parma
Facilities partnering with Walgreens
- Crown Pointe Care Center: 1850 Crown Park Court, Columbus
- Highbanks Care Center: 111 Lazelle Road East, Columbus
- Woodview Care and Rehabilitation: 2770 Clime Road, Columbus
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- List: Ohio long-term care facilities partner with pharmacies for COVID-19 vaccines
- 12-year-old girl buried by snow plow while playing outside of home in NY
- Microsoft breached in suspected Russian hack using SolarWinds
- Ashland community helps celebrate girl’s 16th birthday as she waits for kidney transplant
- VP Pence vows to keep contesting election results