Banned baby names in the United States, around the world

(WJW) – Parents have a tough decision to make when naming their baby. There are tons of names out there to choose from, but that doesn’t mean you can name your child anything.

While the United States is pretty laid back on what parents can name their baby, some names have been ruled illegal by U.S. courts.

Here’s a list from usbirthcertificates.com on some specific baby names that were banned in the U.S.

King

Queen

Jesus Christ

III

Santa Claus

Majesty

Adolf Hitler

Messiah

@

1069

Many names have been banned for being derogatory, obscene or offensive.

Depending on the state, some names have been banned for having foreign characters, numbers or other special characters.

In Ohio, for example, numbers aren’t allowed, but hyphens, apostrophes and spaces are fair game, according to usbirthcertificates.com.

The website also compiled some specific baby names that have been banned around the world.

Chief Maximus (New Zealand)

Robocop (Mexico)

Sex Fruit (New Zealand)

Linda (Saudi Arabia)

Snake (Malaysia)

Friday (Italy)

Islam (China)

Sarah (Morocco)

Osama bin Laden (Germany)

Metallica: (Sweden)

Prince William (France)

Devil (Japan)

Blue (Italy)

Circumcision (Mexico)

Quran (China)

BRFXXCCXXMNPCCCCLLLMMNPRXVCLMNCKSSQLBB11116 (Sweden)

Harriet (Iceland)

Cyanide (United Kingdom)

Monkey (Denmark)

Thor (Portugal)

007 (Malaysia)

Griezmann Mbappe (France)

Talula Does the Hula from Hawaii (New Zealand)

Bridge (Norway)

Anal (New Zealand)

Nutella (France)

Wolf (Spain)

Tom (Portugal)

Camilla (Iceland)

Judas (Switzerland)

Duke (Australia)