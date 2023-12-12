CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot despite losing major players to season-ending injuries.

The team announced Monday that OT Dewand Jones would be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

He’s the latest in a slew of players who’ve had their season cut short.

So far this season, 10 Cleveland Browns players suffered season-ending injuries.

Here’s the list:

WR/KR Jakeem Grant

QB Deshaun Watson

RB Nick Chubb

OT Jack Conklin

OT Dawand Jones

LB Jacob Phillips

S Rodney McLeod

CB Denzel Ward

S Juan Thornhill

OT Jed Wills

Cleveland has seen some recent wins with the addition of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who was signed to the team’s practice squad in November.

He was named the starting quarterback for the rest of the Browns’ season on Sunday, after the team’s win against Jacksonville.

The Browns host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m.