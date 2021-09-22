List: 2021 Northeast Ohio Trick or Treat times

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Gather up your little ghouls, ghosts and goblins. It’s time to trick or treat! This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday, but some places hold their citywide trick-or-treating early.
(List will be updated as more cities announce their dates and times. If you are a city official with details on your citywide trick or treat, please email jsteer@fox8.com.)
Alliance
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brewster
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Canton
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Canton Township
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Canton
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jackson Township
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Louisville
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Massillon
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Plain Township
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Perry Township
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuscarawas Township
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.