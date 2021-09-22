List: 2021 Northeast Ohio Trick or Treat times

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Gather up your little ghouls, ghosts and goblins. It’s time to trick or treat! This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday, but some places hold their citywide trick-or-treating early.

(List will be updated as more cities announce their dates and times. If you are a city official with details on your citywide trick or treat, please email jsteer@fox8.com.)

Alliance

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Akron

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ashland

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Avon

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bath Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bay Village

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brewster

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Brunswick

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canton

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Canton Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chardon

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copley Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Coventry Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dover

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Canton

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairlawn

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hartville

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackson Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kirtland

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisville

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Massillon

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mentor

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Munroe Falls

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Olmsted

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Royalton

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Norwalk

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Painesville City

Sunday, Oct. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plain Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Perry Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rocky River

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shaker Heights

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stow

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuscarawas Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wadsworth

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.