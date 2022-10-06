(WJW) — A Warren grocery store is the site of one of the state’s upcoming “Liquordation” events, offering specialty spirits, Ohio Liquor-exclusive products and limited releases at a discount.

For some items, it’ll be the last chance to buy them off the shelf before they’re discontinued. Here’s a list of those “Last Call” items.

There are four upcoming Liquordation events across Ohio:

Fairfield

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Jungle Jim’s International Market, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield

Warren

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Giant Eagle, 2700 Mahoning Ave., State Road NW, Warren

Toledo

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bulk Beverage Co., 3314 Secor Road, Suite D, Toledo

In addition to liquors of various sizes ranging from 200 ml to 1.75 L, a “wide selection” of 50 ml bottles priced at $1 or less. Customers can also enter to win one of 200 empty bourbon barrels to be given away at the four events.

“This will be the largest selection of ‘Last Call’ products anywhere in the state,” Jim Canepa, superintendent of the Division of Liquor, is quoted in a news release. “We are excited to partner with these OHLQ locations to host opportunities where customers will be able to find some gems at an incredibly low cost — and even some great single barrel selections. We encourage everyone to visit us and grab these bottles before they are gone forever.”