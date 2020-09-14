Liquor license revoked at Highland Tavern in Akron after multiple coronavirus violations

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order to implement a statewide 10 p.m. last call has been in effect since July 31.

During that time, agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit have issued multiple citations to Highland Tavern in Akron.

A hearing on three violations was held September 8 before the state’s Liquor Control Commission.

According to court documents, the business is accused of serving and allowing the consumption of alcohol past 10 p.m.

There’s also a citation for improper conduct.

OIU agents had said that patrons were not wearing masks.

The hearing was for citations on August 8 and August 22.

According to OIU, the bar was also cited on September 4.

The latter case has not been heard at this time.

The state Liquor Control Commission revoked Highland Tavern’s liquor license.

That’s effective at close of business October 2.

The court records do not indicate when the business can have the license reinstated.

