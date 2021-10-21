Wicked weather ripped through NE Ohio; more showers expected

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An active afternoon in Northeast Ohio after several tornado warnings were in effect for a number of counties in the FOX 8 viewing area..

The National Weather Service says a confirmed tornado was located near Rittman at about 4:46 p.m. Thursday. There was also a radar-confirmed tornado located near Streetsboro at about 5:20 p.m. with flying debris, the NWS reported.

Lake effect rain showers will reassemble overnight. It will be windy with temps dropping through the 50s during the Browns game.

It’ll be chilly overnight as temperatures dive into the mid 40s. We could see some ice pellets (graupel) mixing in with the rain showers. A cool, damp day is expected on Friday with on and off lake effects showers (mainly early) along with temperatures dipping well below normal. Lake effect rain showers will continue out east on Saturday mainly in Lake, Ashtabula and Northern Geauga County.