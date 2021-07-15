Lindsey Graham says he’ll ‘go to war’ to support Chick-fil-A after college protests restaurant on campus

(WJW) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will “go to war” for “the principles Chick fil-A stands for” after outrage by students and faculty at a proposal for a restaurant on their campus.

Students at Notre Dame wrote an open letter to their campus dining leadership after they announced consideration of adding a Chick-fil-A restaurant as part of a new dining master plan.

The open letter references a July 1 letter to the editor in the school newspaper, “The Observer,” in which it was written: “there are a multitude of reasons to oppose Chick-fil-A: its anti-LGBTQ+ activism, reliance on animal agriculture, and lack of accommodations for students with special dietary needs, to name a few. Bringing Chick-fil-A to campus would run contrary to Notre Dame’s commitment to inclusion and desire to create good in the world.”

The writers of the letter to the editor also accuse the company of donating to anti-LGBTQ+ causes and of depending on factory farming, and they claim the restaurant doesn’t offer “an array of options suitable for a diverse campus community.”

The open letter asks that Chick-fil-A be removed from the leadership’s considerations. It was signed by around 180 students and faculty.

Graham on Wednesday tweeted his support for the restaurant.

I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back.



I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for.



Great food.

Great service.

Great values.



God bless Chick fil-A! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021

He said “it’s disappointing to hear some ND students and faculty want to ban Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders. What a dangerous precedent to set.”

He went on to say:

Notre Dame and Chick-fil-A have not yet responded.

Chick-Fil-A has come under fire in the past for donating money to anti-LGBTQ organizations. In 2019, the restaurant chain said it would no longer donate to those organizations.