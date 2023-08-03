(WJW) – Lindsay Lohan is celebrating motherhood and sharing a picture for the first time since giving birth to her first child.

In a post to Instagram, Lohan shows her body postpartum and wrote: “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

Lohan goes on to share, “My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

OOTD stands for “outfit of the day.”

The star gave birth sometime in July (the exact date was not announced) with her husband, financier Bader Shammas. The Associated Press reported the baby was “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai.

You can see Lohan’s post and postpartum picture, here.