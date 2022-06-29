A player during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns football season is just around the corner, but before the season officially begins fans can watch the team practice for free.

The Browns released their 2022 Training Camp schedule, which includes 11 practices that are open to the public.

The first practice is scheduled for Saturday, July 30.

Each practice begins at 2 p.m. and will take place at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.

Fans can register for up to four tickets to each practice.

Some practices are already sold out.

Available tickets can be found, here.

If you plan to go, here is additional information.