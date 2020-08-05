Lil’ John Rinaldi remembers Dick Goddard’s sense of humor

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Dick Goddard will be remembered as a television icon, weatherman and animal advocate, but let’s not forget about his humor and quick wit. That was on display every time he appeared on the “Big Chuck and Lil’ John Show.”

Goddard died on Tuesday at the age 89. As we mourn his passing, past coworkers are sharing their memories. “Lil’ John” Rinaldi joined FOX 8 News Tuesday evening to help us honor the life and career of Mr. G.

“He overacted on everything he did,” Rinaldi said while chuckling. “He was a really, really funny guy. He had a dry sense of humor.”

Rinaldi said Goddard was a true friend and he remained in touch through Dick’s daughter after his retirement.

