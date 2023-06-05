**Related Video Above: Rare raccoon spotted in CLE Metroparks.**

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WJW) — A raccoon with a penchant for sweets is taking the internet by storm.

A couple weeks ago, a woman posted an unbelievable video of a raccoon cutting in line at a Florida Dunkin’ drive-thru window attempting to get a treat.

“What in the world? My dude. He wants some Dunkin’ donuts,” Samantha Guptill, who took the video can be heard saying.

When the worker opens up the window to place a delicious-looking donut in the animal’s paws, she loses her mind.

Dunkin’ added breakfast tacos to its menu on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

“Oh, they’re gonna give him a donut? Oh my God! Do it. Throw him the donut!” Guptill said in the video, which has garnered millions of views on TikTok.

The raccoon then runs off into the bushes beyond content with its treat.

In a Facebook post, Guptil said she shared the interaction to prove that the whole world actually does run on Dunkin’. But she couldn’t help but wonder if this was something the raccoon did often.

“So cute! He seemed like a regular,” Guptill commented in the post.

Watch the full video here.