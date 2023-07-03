Editor’s Note: The details of this story are disturbing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) – The discovery of a 7-year-old’s decaying body in a closet in a vacant apartment has led to the arrest of the child’s mother in DeKalb County, Georgia.

DeKalb County police arrested Alondra Hobbs on charges of felony murder and cruelty in the second degree on Thursday.

Her daughter, 7-year-old Alivia Hobbs-Jordan, was found dead on June 25, according to police.

The person who found the child’s body was a neighbor.

He told 11ALIVE that there was a putrid smell and the door to the apartment was wide open. He asked to remain anonymous.

The man saw all the furniture still inside the apartment and things left on the counter, as if someone had rushed out, he said.

He walked in and into the bedroom, where the door to the closet was open.

“You could tell it was a young girl by what she had on and by her hair,” he said.

Responding officers found a decaying arm, leg and a full head of hair in the closet.

“She looked like a mummy,” he told 11ALIVE.

The remains were identified as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

The medical examiner has not revealed a cause of death or a timeline of when the child died.

Police found a piece of mail bearing the name of the child’s mother, Alondra Hobbs, linking her to the apartment, FOX 5 reported.

Police have not disclosed any additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the child’s tragic death.