‘Like a brother to me’: FOX 8 remembers colleague Herb Thomas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Longtime FOX 8 staffer Herb Thomas passed away Monday, October 4.

Herb worked at WJW-TV for more than 40 years as a multi-award-winning photographer and producer and played “Soul Man” on “Big Chuck and Lil’ John.”

Members of FOX 8 News in the Morning remembered the impact Herb had on their lives throughout the morning on Tuesday.

“We used to fuss, fight, shoot the news and win awards,” Wayne Dawson shared.

“He was like a brother to me,” Wayne commented about Herb.

Wayne said the two had recently met for lunch and had plans to work on something new soon.

Kristi Capel said Herb taught her how to get better when she worked on “New Day.”

“Every angle you saw of a roadshow was all Herb,” she said.

“He was very involved in the community,” Kristi remembered.

“He was a big guy with a big heart,” Wayne added.

“He always made everyone feel comfortable, whether you worked every day with him or if you were a guest at the station,” Kristi said.

“He was just like a gentle giant. Just the sweetest, kindest, a gentle and loving man,” Stefani Schaefer added.

“No matter where his work took him, everyone knew Herb and his kind heart,” said FOX 8 Vice President and News Director Andy Fishman.

Herb retired from FOX 8 in 2016.