‘Lights for Lions’: Cleveland zoo accepting used holiday lights to benefit conservation program

Related video: Wild Winter Lights sparkles for final weeks at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is accepting holiday lights to benefit their lion and cheetah conservation program.

The “Lights for Lions” program wants your broken, non-working or used strings of lights and extension cords.

You can drop them off at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for recycling through Jan. 31.

You can also drop off at or at the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District at 4750 East 131 St. in Garfield Heights.

The zoo asks that you do not include any packaging.