FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) – People who caught the fireworks display in Fairport Harbor Sunday night got an extra special show.

Several FOX 8 viewers shared video of lightning striking during the Fairport Harbor fireworks finale.

What a sight! Lightning appeared to slice through the fireworks and Mother Nature put on a display of her own.

People were celebrating out at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park all weekend.

Due to the forecast, they made plans ahead of the show.

“FIREWORKS WILL BE TONIGHT RAIN OR SHINE!!” Fairport Mardi Gras wrote on Facebook Sunday.

“Barring a tornado or tsunami, we WILL be having fireworks tonight!!” they continued.

The show went on as planned with an extra special surprise for everyone.