CLEVELAND (WJW) – The historic Cleveland West Pierhead Light is officially up for auction by the U.S. General Services Administration.

The 1,800 square foot lighthouse was built 1910, serving as the entryway to Cleveland Harbor.

According to GSA, West Pierhead Light “consists of a four-story brick tower sheathed in wood. The white conical tower, features windows with segmental architraves (circular arches) and an entrance vestibule with three-part entablature lintel.”

The structure, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, has a basement, a galley on the first floor and living quarters on the floors above.

The auction opened Tuesday morning, with bids starting at $25,000. There was a $10,000 registration deposit for interested bidders. More details of the auction can be found here.

The lighthouse will continue serving navigation purposes, GSA says.

