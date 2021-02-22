Light wintry mix and blustery overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We finally made it ABOVE FREEZING Monday breaking our two-week cold spell!

Next up, a light round of a wintry mix will move in late tonight and should taper off by 10 a.m. tomorrow. Little to no accumulation expected with temperatures staying above freezing. Tuesday’s temperatures will reach the upper 30s.

Blustery overnight and Tuesday with winds gusting up to 30 MPH.

Wednesday is the day we get our 1st 40° in over a month. The last time we hit the 40F mark was January 21st at 42F. Temperatures topping in the mid 40s! There’s a slight chance of a passing shower later in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to around ~40° WHICH IS THE AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR much of this week. The long range outlook this week and most of next show little significant cold. Temperatures will stay near normal. We may even see our temperature rise into uppers 40s this weekend!

Here are our COLD stats…

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: