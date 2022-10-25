(WJW) – Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are looking to light up your holiday!

The two have paired up once again to promote the BIC® EZ Reach® Ultimate Lighter.

Promotions from the two in the past have touted the lighters as “perfect for hosting and toasting.”

This time fans can enter to win an Advent calendar that features “24 seasonal surprises that are sure to light up your holiday.”

The calendar features lighters, scented candles, holiday recipes, and advice from both Snoop and Martha.

But, you have to enter online for a chance to win a calendar. Entries must be submitted by November 4, 2022.

According to contest rules, up to 200 calendars will be handed out as prizes. Each one is worth $60.

Here’s a link to enter.